GA Lottery
ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:
5-6-3
(five, six, three)
7-4-4
(seven, four, four)
9-0-7
(nine, zero, seven)
7-5-3-3
(seven, five, three, three)
4-9-4-6
(four, nine, four, six)
2-5-3-6
(two, five, three, six)
01-07-08-17-52, Cash Ball: 1
(one, seven, eight, seventeen, fifty-two; Cash Ball: one)
22-26-28-29-37
(twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
0-6-4-2-2
(zero, six, four, two, two)
4-9-7-5-4
(four, nine, seven, five, four)
05-07-16-21-26-38
(five, seven, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000
18-43-48-60-69, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3
(eighteen, forty-three, forty-eight, sixty, sixty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $360,000,000