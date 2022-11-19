CA Lottery

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Daily 3 Evening

8-9-2

(eight, nine, two)

Daily 3 Midday

6-7-7

(six, seven, seven)

Daily 4

6-5-1-0

(six, five, one, zero)

Daily Derby

1st:12 Lucky Charms-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:4 Big Ben, Race Time: 1:45.70

(1st: 12 Lucky Charms, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 4 Big Ben; Race Time: one: 45.70)

Estimated jackpot: $155,000

Fantasy 5

11-24-28-36-37

(eleven, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-six, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $62,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 259,000,000

Powerball

07-28-62-63-64, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 3

(seven, twenty-eight, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-four; Powerball: ten; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000

SuperLotto Plus

01-24-32-34-44, Mega Ball: 25

(one, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-four, forty-four; Mega Ball: twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $9,000,000