CA Lottery
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:
8-9-2
(eight, nine, two)
6-7-7
(six, seven, seven)
6-5-1-0
(six, five, one, zero)
1st:12 Lucky Charms-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:4 Big Ben, Race Time: 1:45.70
(1st: 12 Lucky Charms, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 4 Big Ben; Race Time: one: 45.70)
Estimated jackpot: $155,000
11-24-28-36-37
(eleven, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-six, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $62,000
Estimated jackpot: 259,000,000
07-28-62-63-64, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 3
(seven, twenty-eight, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-four; Powerball: ten; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000
01-24-32-34-44, Mega Ball: 25
(one, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-four, forty-four; Mega Ball: twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $9,000,000