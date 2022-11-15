MN Lottery

Click to copy

Click to copy

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:

Gopher 5

06-16-18-32-40

(six, sixteen, eighteen, thirty-two, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $605,000

Lotto America

09-23-29-40-49, Star Ball: 10, ASB: 3

(nine, twenty-three, twenty-nine, forty, forty-nine; Star Ball: ten; ASB: three)

Estimated jackpot: $30,340,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 207,000,000

NORTH5

01-03-13-21-22

(one, three, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

Pick 3

0-0-5

(zero, zero, five)

Powerball

19-35-53-54-67, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2

(nineteen, thirty-five, fifty-three, fifty-four, sixty-seven; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $76,000,000