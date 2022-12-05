IN Lottery
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ These Indiana lotteries were drawn Monday:
01-07-08-10-16-18-29-32-35-39-41-43-47-48-54-60-64-71-75-80, BE: 18
(one, seven, eight, ten, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-three, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty-four, sixty, sixty-four, seventy-one, seventy-five, eighty; BE: eighteen)
8-3-5, SB: 9
(eight, three, five; SB: nine)
6-2-2-7, SB: 9
(six, two, two, seven; SB: nine)
Estimated jackpot: 354,000,000
Estimated jackpot: 89,000,000