KS Lottery

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) _ These Kansas lotteries were drawn Monday:

Lotto America

09-23-29-40-49, Star Ball: 10, ASB: 3

(nine, twenty-three, twenty-nine, forty, forty-nine; Star Ball: ten; ASB: three)

Estimated jackpot: $30,340,000

Lucky For Life

04-15-19-36-43, Lucky Ball: 17

(four, fifteen, nineteen, thirty-six, forty-three; Lucky Ball: seventeen)

Pick 3 Midday

0-4-1

(zero, four, one)

Daily Pick 3

8-1-6

(eight, one, six)

Super Kansas Cash

08-13-17-19-30, Cash Ball: 16

(eight, thirteen, seventeen, nineteen, thirty; Cash Ball: sixteen)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

2 By 2

Red Balls: 5-17, White Balls: 2-16

(Red Balls: five, seventeen; White Balls: two, sixteen)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 207,000,000

Powerball

19-35-53-54-67, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2

(nineteen, thirty-five, fifty-three, fifty-four, sixty-seven; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $76,000,000