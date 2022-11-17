AZ Lottery

Click to copy

PHOENIX (AP) _ These Arizona lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Pick 3

4-6-1

(four, six, one)

Fantasy 5

02-09-11-15-26

(two, nine, eleven, fifteen, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $131,000

The Pick

20-21-22-32-34-41

(twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-two, thirty-four, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $6,800,000

Triple Twist

04-08-22-28-34-36

(four, eight, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $265,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 238,000,000

Powerball

28-34-51-53-56, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2

(twenty-eight, thirty-four, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-six; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $93,000,000