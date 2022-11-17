AZ Lottery
PHOENIX (AP) _ These Arizona lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
4-6-1
(four, six, one)
02-09-11-15-26
(two, nine, eleven, fifteen, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $131,000
20-21-22-32-34-41
(twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-two, thirty-four, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $6,800,000
04-08-22-28-34-36
(four, eight, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $265,000
Estimated jackpot: 238,000,000
28-34-51-53-56, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2
(twenty-eight, thirty-four, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-six; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $93,000,000