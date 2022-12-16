CA Lottery

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ These California lotteries were drawn Friday:

Daily 3 Evening

0-7-4

(zero, seven, four)

Daily 3 Midday

0-1-8

(zero, one, eight)

Daily 4

6-3-2-6

(six, three, two, six)

Daily Derby

1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:9 Winning Spirit-3rd:3 Hot Shot, Race Time: 1:49.89

(1st: 8 Gorgeous George, 2nd: 9 Winning Spirit, 3rd: 3 Hot Shot; Race Time: one: 49.89)

Estimated jackpot: $407,000

Fantasy 5

05-10-15-29-32

(five, ten, fifteen, twenty-nine, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $188,000

Mega Millions

08-35-40-53-56, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 3

(eight, thirty-five, forty, fifty-three, fifty-six; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $465,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 149,000,000