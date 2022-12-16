CA Lottery
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ These California lotteries were drawn Friday:
0-7-4
(zero, seven, four)
0-1-8
(zero, one, eight)
6-3-2-6
(six, three, two, six)
1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:9 Winning Spirit-3rd:3 Hot Shot, Race Time: 1:49.89
(1st: 8 Gorgeous George, 2nd: 9 Winning Spirit, 3rd: 3 Hot Shot; Race Time: one: 49.89)
Estimated jackpot: $407,000
05-10-15-29-32
(five, ten, fifteen, twenty-nine, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $188,000
08-35-40-53-56, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 3
(eight, thirty-five, forty, fifty-three, fifty-six; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $465,000,000
Estimated jackpot: 149,000,000