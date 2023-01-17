NE Lottery

Click to copy

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Monday:

2 By 2

Red Balls: 5-26, White Balls: 3-13

(Red Balls: five, twenty-six; White Balls: three, thirteen)

Lucky For Life

11-17-25-31-38, Lucky Ball: 17

(eleven, seventeen, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-eight; Lucky Ball: seventeen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000

MyDaY

Month: 12, Day: 23, Year: 92

(Month: twelve; Day: twenty-three; Year: ninety-two)

Pick 3

3-8-5

(three, eight, five)

Pick 5

03-21-33-34-37

(three, twenty-one, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-seven)

Powerball

04-14-33-39-61, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 3

(four, fourteen, thirty-three, thirty-nine, sixty-one; Powerball: three; Power Play: three)