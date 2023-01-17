NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Monday:
Red Balls: 5-26, White Balls: 3-13
(Red Balls: five, twenty-six; White Balls: three, thirteen)
11-17-25-31-38, Lucky Ball: 17
(eleven, seventeen, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-eight; Lucky Ball: seventeen)
Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000
Month: 12, Day: 23, Year: 92
(Month: twelve; Day: twenty-three; Year: ninety-two)
3-8-5
(three, eight, five)
03-21-33-34-37
(three, twenty-one, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-seven)
04-14-33-39-61, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 3
(four, fourteen, thirty-three, thirty-nine, sixty-one; Powerball: three; Power Play: three)