KS Lottery

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) _ These Kansas lotteries were drawn Monday:

Lotto America

27-32-34-39-43, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 2

(twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty-three; Star Ball: seven; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $34,070,000

Lucky For Life

03-05-24-26-31, Lucky Ball: 5

(three, five, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-one; Lucky Ball: five)

Pick 3 Midday

3-1-5

(three, one, five)

Daily Pick 3

1-3-0

(one, three, zero)

Super Kansas Cash

04-06-11-21-22, Cash Ball: 10

(four, six, eleven, twenty-one, twenty-two; Cash Ball: ten)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

2 By 2

Red Balls: 17-26, White Balls: 9-18

(Red Balls: seventeen, twenty-six; White Balls: nine, eighteen)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000

Powerball

18-43-48-60-69, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3

(eighteen, forty-three, forty-eight, sixty, sixty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $360,000,000