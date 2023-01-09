KS Lottery
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) _ These Kansas lotteries were drawn Monday:
27-32-34-39-43, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 2
(twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty-three; Star Ball: seven; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $34,070,000
03-05-24-26-31, Lucky Ball: 5
(three, five, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-one; Lucky Ball: five)
3-1-5
(three, one, five)
1-3-0
(one, three, zero)
04-06-11-21-22, Cash Ball: 10
(four, six, eleven, twenty-one, twenty-two; Cash Ball: ten)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
Red Balls: 17-26, White Balls: 9-18
(Red Balls: seventeen, twenty-six; White Balls: nine, eighteen)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000
18-43-48-60-69, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3
(eighteen, forty-three, forty-eight, sixty, sixty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $360,000,000