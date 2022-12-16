NH Lottery
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) _ These New Hampshire lotteries were drawn Friday:
04-11-13-27-28
(four, eleven, thirteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight)
01-22-30-32-34, Lucky Ball: 18
(one, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-four; Lucky Ball: eighteen)
08-35-40-53-56, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 3
(eight, thirty-five, forty, fifty-three, fifty-six; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $465,000,000
5-7-5
(five, seven, five)
0-0-0
(zero, zero, zero)
4-0-0-5
(four, zero, zero, five)
9-6-3-8
(nine, six, three, eight)
Estimated jackpot: 149,000,000