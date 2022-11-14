PA Lottery
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Monday:
12-13-27-28-29
(twelve, thirteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $450,000
04-09-12-41-53, Cash Ball: 3
(four, nine, twelve, forty-one, fifty-three; Cash Ball: three)
07-09-24-33-38-45
(seven, nine, twenty-four, thirty-three, thirty-eight, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $560,000
Estimated jackpot: 207,000,000
6-1, Wild: 6
(six, one; Wild: six)
3-8, Wild: 4
(three, eight; Wild: four)
5-0-7, Wild: 6
(five, zero, seven; Wild: six)
9-0-6, Wild: 4
(nine, zero, six; Wild: four)
5-5-7-2, Wild: 6
(five, five, seven, two; Wild: six)
8-0-3-0, Wild: 4
(eight, zero, three, zero; Wild: four)
9-4-1-6-3, Wild: 6
(nine, four, one, six, three; Wild: six)
0-1-6-0-7, Wild: 4
(zero, one, six, zero, seven; Wild: four)
19-35-53-54-67, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2
(nineteen, thirty-five, fifty-three, fifty-four, sixty-seven; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $76,000,000
07-13-15-20-28
(seven, thirteen, fifteen, twenty, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $12,000