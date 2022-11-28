NE Lottery

Click to copy

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Sunday:

2 By 2

Red Balls: 6-07, White Balls: 6-12

(Red Balls: six, seven; White Balls: six, twelve)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Lucky For Life

02-25-27-30-39, Lucky Ball: 12

(two, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-nine; Lucky Ball: twelve)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 305,000,000

MyDaY

Month: 4, Day: 9, Year: 93

(Month: four; Day: nine; Year: ninety-three)

Pick 3

2-6-3

(two, six, three)

Pick 5

01-03-09-18-31

(one, three, nine, eighteen, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 56,000,000