NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Red Balls: 6-07, White Balls: 6-12
(Red Balls: six, seven; White Balls: six, twelve)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
02-25-27-30-39, Lucky Ball: 12
(two, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-nine; Lucky Ball: twelve)
Estimated jackpot: 305,000,000
Month: 4, Day: 9, Year: 93
(Month: four; Day: nine; Year: ninety-three)
2-6-3
(two, six, three)
01-03-09-18-31
(one, three, nine, eighteen, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
Estimated jackpot: 56,000,000