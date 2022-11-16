AR Lottery
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) _ These Arkansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
6-2-1
(six, two, one)
5-5-1
(five, five, one)
0-1-6-1
(zero, one, six, one)
2-5-8-2
(two, five, eight, two)
12-13-19-26-27-34, Bonus: 8
(twelve, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-four; Bonus: eight)
Estimated jackpot: $714,000
01-16-21-32-44, Lucky Ball: 8
(one, sixteen, twenty-one, thirty-two, forty-four; Lucky Ball: eight)
Estimated jackpot: 238,000,000
01-07-11-19-23
(one, seven, eleven, nineteen, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $65,000
28-34-51-53-56, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2
(twenty-eight, thirty-four, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-six; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $93,000,000