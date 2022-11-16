AR Lottery

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) _ These Arkansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Cash 3 Evening

6-2-1

(six, two, one)

Cash 3 Midday

5-5-1

(five, five, one)

Cash 4 Evening

0-1-6-1

(zero, one, six, one)

Cash 4 Midday

2-5-8-2

(two, five, eight, two)

LOTTO

12-13-19-26-27-34, Bonus: 8

(twelve, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-four; Bonus: eight)

Estimated jackpot: $714,000

Lucky For Life

01-16-21-32-44, Lucky Ball: 8

(one, sixteen, twenty-one, thirty-two, forty-four; Lucky Ball: eight)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 238,000,000

Natural State Jackpot

01-07-11-19-23

(one, seven, eleven, nineteen, twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $65,000

Powerball

28-34-51-53-56, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2

(twenty-eight, thirty-four, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-six; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $93,000,000