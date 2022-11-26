NE Lottery

Click to copy

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Friday:

2 By 2

Red Balls: 2-21, White Balls: 5-08

(Red Balls: two, twenty-one; White Balls: five, eight)

Lucky For Life

01-06-23-36-42, Lucky Ball: 1

(one, six, twenty-three, thirty-six, forty-two; Lucky Ball: one)

Mega Millions

29-31-46-54-67, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 2

(twenty-nine, thirty-one, forty-six, fifty-four, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: two)

MyDaY

Month: 6, Day: 6, Year: 70

(Month: six; Day: six; Year: seventy)

Pick 3

2-4-0

(two, four, zero)

Pick 5

07-17-23-28-29

(seven, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 48,000,000