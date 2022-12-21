MD Lottery
BALTIMORE (AP) _ These Maryland lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
22-23-25-31-35, Bonus: 15
(twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-five; Bonus: fifteen)
17-25-26-51-58, Cash Ball: 3
(seventeen, twenty-five, twenty-six, fifty-one, fifty-eight; Cash Ball: three)
Estimated jackpot: 510,000,000
7-5-2
(seven, five, two)
9-8-1
(nine, eight, one)
7-3-6-8
(seven, three, six, eight)
7-1-7-2
(seven, one, seven, two)
2-5-9-5-7
(two, five, nine, five, seven)
7-2-9-3-5
(seven, two, nine, three, five)
Estimated jackpot: 170,000,000