NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Monday:
Red Balls: 9-13, White Balls: 3-08
(Red Balls: nine, thirteen; White Balls: three, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
15-19-20-38-48, Lucky Ball: 15
(fifteen, nineteen, twenty, thirty-eight, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: fifteen)
Estimated jackpot: 354,000,000
Month: 12, Day: 19, Year: 27
(Month: twelve; Day: nineteen; Year: twenty-seven)
8-2-8
(eight, two, eight)
09-13-14-23-24
(nine, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $170,000
35-45-47-54-55, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2
(thirty-five, forty-five, forty-seven, fifty-four, fifty-five; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)