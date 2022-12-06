NE Lottery

Click to copy

Click to copy

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Monday:

2 By 2

Red Balls: 9-13, White Balls: 3-08

(Red Balls: nine, thirteen; White Balls: three, eight)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Lucky For Life

15-19-20-38-48, Lucky Ball: 15

(fifteen, nineteen, twenty, thirty-eight, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: fifteen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 354,000,000

MyDaY

Month: 12, Day: 19, Year: 27

(Month: twelve; Day: nineteen; Year: twenty-seven)

Pick 3

8-2-8

(eight, two, eight)

Pick 5

09-13-14-23-24

(nine, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $170,000

Powerball

35-45-47-54-55, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2

(thirty-five, forty-five, forty-seven, fifty-four, fifty-five; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)