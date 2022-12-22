SD Lottery
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) _ These South Dakota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
04-10-14-24-33
(four, ten, fourteen, twenty-four, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $255,000
12-14-23-38-45, Star Ball: 2, ASB: 2
(twelve, fourteen, twenty-three, thirty-eight, forty-five; Star Ball: two; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $31,140,000
Estimated jackpot: 510,000,000
12-15-24-34-59, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2
(twelve, fifteen, twenty-four, thirty-four, fifty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $186,000,000