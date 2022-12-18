SD Lottery
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) _ These South Dakota lotteries were drawn Saturday:
07-08-24-29-33
(seven, eight, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $245,000
07-12-16-40-49, Star Ball: 1, ASB: 5
(seven, twelve, sixteen, forty, forty-nine; Star Ball: one; ASB: five)
Estimated jackpot: $31,040,000
Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000
33-56-64-66-68, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 2
(thirty-three, fifty-six, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-eight; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $158,000,000