SD Lottery

Click to copy

Click to copy

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) _ These South Dakota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Dakota Cash

13-17-18-24-33

(thirteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $190,000

Lotto America

12-21-29-35-42, Star Ball: 3, ASB: 2

(twelve, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-five, forty-two; Star Ball: three; ASB: two)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 284,000,000

Powerball

01-02-31-39-66, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 2

(one, two, thirty-one, thirty-nine, sixty-six; Powerball: twenty-five; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $48,000,000