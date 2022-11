Click to copy

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) _ These South Dakota lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Dakota Cash

06-10-12-18-32

(six, ten, twelve, eighteen, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $196,000

Lotto America

01-27-31-46-52, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 3

(one, twenty-seven, thirty-one, forty-six, fifty-two; Star Ball: seven; ASB: three)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 305,000,000

Powerball

15-30-47-50-51, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 10

(fifteen, thirty, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-one; Powerball: three; Power Play: ten)

Estimated jackpot: $56,000,000