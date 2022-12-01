SD Lottery

Click to copy

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) _ These South Dakota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Dakota Cash

02-06-09-13-19

(two, six, nine, thirteen, nineteen)

Estimated jackpot: $205,000

Lotto America

12-21-35-42-45, Star Ball: 6, ASB: 2

(twelve, twenty-one, thirty-five, forty-two, forty-five; Star Ball: six; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $30,690,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 333,000,000

Powerball

04-19-24-47-66, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 2

(four, nineteen, twenty-four, forty-seven, sixty-six; Powerball: ten; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $81,000,000