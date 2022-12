Click to copy

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) _ These South Dakota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Dakota Cash

01-14-18-22-31

(one, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-two, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $223,000

Lotto America

02-19-22-47-48, Star Ball: 5, ASB: 2

(two, nineteen, twenty-two, forty-seven, forty-eight; Star Ball: five; ASB: two)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 379,000,000

Powerball

06-28-44-59-61, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2

(six, twenty-eight, forty-four, fifty-nine, sixty-one; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $116,000,000