5 Louisiana-based soldiers face charges of sexual assault

ROSEPINE, La. (AP) — Five Louisiana-based soldiers have been arrested for an alleged Thanksgiving night sexual assault.

The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office said the five men stationed at the U.S. Army’s military base at Fort Polk are accused of drugging and raping two women in Rosepine, KALB-TV reported.

One of the victims knew one of the men among the five who arrived at her home Nov. 24, the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Both women told detectives they drank alcohol that the men brought to their home, but noted they felt unwell afterward and came close to losing consciousness.

“Each victim reported that the effects of the alcohol seemed exaggerated and they suspect that there may have been some type of illicit ingredient mixed in the alcohol,” Sheriff Sam Craft said.

Craft said forensic testing performed on both women revealed injuries consistent with sexual assault, The American Press reported.

The men were arrested Nov. 30 and face charges of criminal conspiracy and first-degree rape.

Bond has not yet been set. It was unclear if any of them are represented by an attorney who could comment on their behalf.