Louisiana State Police: 1 dead in trooper-involved shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A state trooper was involved in a fatal shooting on Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana State Police said early Friday.

The name of the person killed hasn’t been released. Friday’s news release said no law enforcement personnel were injured.

State police detectives were investigating and multiple law enforcement agencies were on the scene with emergency workers.

Early morning motorists were urged to avoid the area, but as of mid-morning traffic was no longer being affected by the investigation. The statement said more details would be released later.