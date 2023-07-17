Restoration of Louisiana coastal islands leads to more brown pelican colonies

FILE - A helicopter drops water to stop fire on Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait, in Kerch, on Oct. 8, 2022. Traffic on the key bridge connecting Crimea to Russia’s mainland has been halted amid reports of explosions. The governor of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, announced the closure early Monday, July 17, 2023, but did not specify the reason.(AP Photo, File)
Russian bridge to Crimea attacked again
FILE - Lindsay Lohan appears the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in New York, Feb. 9, 2023. Lohan has given birth to a boy, her first child. The “Parent Trap” star and her husband, financier Bader Shammas, are the parents of a “beautiful, healthy son” named Luai, the rep told The Associated Press in a statement Monday, July 17. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Lindsay Lohan gives birth to her first child
FILE - New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley walks across the field before an NFL wild-card football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Minneapolis. Barkley and the Giants failed to reach an agreement on a long-term contract extension by the Monday, July 17, 2023, deadline for franchised players, leaving the star running back with the option of playing for the tag-mandated $10.1 million salary or maybe taking the season off. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File)
Saquon Barkley’s franchise tag deadline
In this image from video provided by the U.S. Senate, Aileen M. Cannon speaks remotely during a Senate Judiciary Committee oversight nomination hearing to be U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida on July 29, 2020, in Washington. The judge presiding over the federal prosecution of former President Donald Trump, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, takes the bench in the case for the first time this week as she and lawyers for both sides discuss the procedures for handling classified information in the case. (U.S. Senate via AP)
Judge in Trump documents case
This illustration provided by AstraZeneca depicts packaging for their medication Beyfortus. U.S. officials have approved a new long-acting drug to protect babies and toddlers against a respiratory virus that causes thousands of hospitalizations each year. The Food and Drug Administration on Monday, July 17, 2023 approved the injection for infants and children up to 2 years old. (AstraZeneca via AP)
FDA approves new RSV drug
U.S. News

Restoration of Louisiana coastal islands leads to more brown pelican colonies

Brown and White Pelicans gather on the shoreline of Bess Island near Grand Isle, La. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. Queen Bess Island is a 37-acre island located near Grand Isle in Jefferson Parish. It is the fourth largest brown pelican rookery in Louisiana, producing 15-20 percent of the state's nesting activity. It is also nesting habitat for about 10 species of nesting colonial water birds, such as tri-colored herons, great egrets and royal terns. (David Grunfeld/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)
1 of 5 | 

Brown and White Pelicans gather on the shoreline of Bess Island near Grand Isle, La. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. Queen Bess Island is a 37-acre island located near Grand Isle in Jefferson Parish. It is the fourth largest brown pelican rookery in Louisiana, producing 15-20 percent of the state’s nesting activity. It is also nesting habitat for about 10 species of nesting colonial water birds, such as tri-colored herons, great egrets and royal terns. (David Grunfeld/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Brown and White Pelicans gather on the shoreline of Bess Island near Grand Isle, La. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. Queen Bess Island is a 37-acre island located near Grand Isle in Jefferson Parish. It is the fourth largest brown pelican rookery in Louisiana, producing 15-20 percent of the state's nesting activity. It is also nesting habitat for about 10 species of nesting colonial water birds, such as tri-colored herons, great egrets and royal terns. (David Grunfeld/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)
2 of 5 | 

Brown and White Pelicans gather on the shoreline of Bess Island near Grand Isle, La. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. Queen Bess Island is a 37-acre island located near Grand Isle in Jefferson Parish. It is the fourth largest brown pelican rookery in Louisiana, producing 15-20 percent of the state’s nesting activity. It is also nesting habitat for about 10 species of nesting colonial water birds, such as tri-colored herons, great egrets and royal terns. (David Grunfeld/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Heavy machinery move pumped in Mississippi River sand from a barge to help elevate Queen Bess Island near Grand Isle, La. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. Queen Bess Island is a 37-acre island located near Grand Isle in Jefferson Parish. It is the fourth largest brown pelican rookery in Louisiana, producing 15-20 percent of the state's nesting activity. It is also nesting habitat for about 10 species of nesting colonial water birds, such as tri-colored herons, great egrets and royal terns. (David Grunfeld/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)
3 of 5 | 

Heavy machinery move pumped in Mississippi River sand from a barge to help elevate Queen Bess Island near Grand Isle, La. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. Queen Bess Island is a 37-acre island located near Grand Isle in Jefferson Parish. It is the fourth largest brown pelican rookery in Louisiana, producing 15-20 percent of the state’s nesting activity. It is also nesting habitat for about 10 species of nesting colonial water birds, such as tri-colored herons, great egrets and royal terns. (David Grunfeld/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nesting material to be used for nesting on Queen Bess Island Near Grand Isle, La. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. Queen Bess Island is a 37-acre island located near Grand Isle in Jefferson Parish. It is the fourth largest brown pelican rookery in Louisiana, producing 15-20 percent of the state's nesting activity. It is also nesting habitat for about 10 species of nesting colonial water birds, such as tri-colored herons, great egrets and royal terns. (David Grunfeld/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)
4 of 5 | 

Nesting material to be used for nesting on Queen Bess Island Near Grand Isle, La. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. Queen Bess Island is a 37-acre island located near Grand Isle in Jefferson Parish. It is the fourth largest brown pelican rookery in Louisiana, producing 15-20 percent of the state’s nesting activity. It is also nesting habitat for about 10 species of nesting colonial water birds, such as tri-colored herons, great egrets and royal terns. (David Grunfeld/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Brown and White Pelicans gather on the shoreline of Bess Island near Grand Isle, La. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. Queen Bess Island is a 37-acre island located near Grand Isle in Jefferson Parish. It is the fourth largest brown pelican rookery in Louisiana, producing 15-20 percent of the state's nesting activity. It is also nesting habitat for about 10 species of nesting colonial water birds, such as tri-colored herons, great egrets and royal terns. (David Grunfeld/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)
5 of 5 | 

Brown and White Pelicans gather on the shoreline of Bess Island near Grand Isle, La. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. Queen Bess Island is a 37-acre island located near Grand Isle in Jefferson Parish. It is the fourth largest brown pelican rookery in Louisiana, producing 15-20 percent of the state’s nesting activity. It is also nesting habitat for about 10 species of nesting colonial water birds, such as tri-colored herons, great egrets and royal terns. (David Grunfeld/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Restoration efforts on three heavily eroded coastal Louisiana islands are rebuilding habitat for Louisiana’s state bird, the brown pelican, a needed boost as brown pelican colonies have been on the decline.

The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports that the coastal bird habitat has been reduced by coastal erosion, driven by subsidence, sea-level rise fueled by climate change, the 2010 BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill, and numerous hurricanes.

Louisiana brown pelican colonies have been in deep decline in recent years, Todd Baker, a biologist overseeing barrier island restoration projects for the state’s Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority, told the newspaper.

Other news
FILE - The Louisiana state Capitol stands prominently, April 4, 2023, in Baton Rouge, La. Lawmakers in Louisiana's Republican-dominated Legislature have opted to return to the Capitol for a veto session to begin July 18, 2023, in an attempt to override Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards' recent bill rejections, which included blocking a gender-affirming care ban for transgender youths and the state's version of “Don't Say Gay” legislation. (AP Photo/Stephen Smith, File)
Louisiana lawmakers will try to override Democratic governor’s vetoes
Lawmakers in Louisiana’s Republican-dominated Legislature will return to the Capitol in an attempt to override Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards recent vetoes.
FILE - Vehicles enter at the main security gate at the Louisiana State Penitentiary — the Angola Prison, the largest high-security prison in the country in Angola, La., Aug. 5, 2008. Louisiana officials say they plan to move juveniles currently housed at a temporary lockup in Angola, the country’s largest maximum-security adult prison, to a new youth detention facility by mid-November, 2023.(AP Photo/Judi Bottoni, File)
Juveniles at Louisiana’s Angola maximum-security prison will move to new youth facility in the fall
Louisiana officials say juveniles currently housed at the country’s largest maximum-security adult prison will be moved to a new youth detention facility by mid-November.
FILE - Republican U.S. Sen.-elect and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt delivers a victory speech, Nov. 8, 2022, in Maryland Heights, Mo. On Tuesday, July 4, 2023, a judge prohibited several federal agencies and officials of the Biden administration from working with social media companies about “protected speech.” Schmitt, who was the Missouri attorney general when the lawsuit was filed, said on Twitter that the ruling was “a huge win for the First Amendment and a blow to censorship.” (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Judge’s order limits government contact with social media operators, raises disinformation questions
An order by a Louisiana federal judge sets up a high-stakes legal battle over how the Biden administration can interact with social media platforms.
FILE - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about the investigation into the death of Ronald Greene in Baton Rouge, La., Feb. 1, 2022. The Democratic governor blocked a package of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation from becoming law Friday, June 30, 2023, including the state's version of a “Don't Say Gay” bill and a ban on gender-affirming medical care for transgender youths. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton, File)
Louisiana governor vetoes anti-LGBTQ+ legislation including a gender-affirming care ban
Democratic Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has blocked a package of anti-LGBTQ+ bills from becoming law. He vetoed the three bills Friday.

“In 2002, we had 30 brown pelican colonies in Louisiana. By 2010, we were down to 22, and as we stand here today, there’s only nine left in Louisiana,” Baker told the CPRA board of directors on Wednesday. “And of those nine, three have been recently restored and three are under design (for restoration.)”

State and federal officials have used funds from the BP natural resource damage settlement and another oil spill settlement to fund the three completed island restoration projects.

Baker said pelicans and other nesting birds make the islands home during spring and summer months.

The islands tend to be free of natural predators like coyotes because of their isolation.

Rabbit Island off the southwest coast and North Breton and Queen Bess islands off the southeast coast are the sites of the restoration projects.