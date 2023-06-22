Louisiana closing season for commercial greater amberjack harvesting

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The commercial fishing season for greater amberjack in Louisiana waters is coming to an end Friday.

State wildlife officials said in a news release that the commercial season for the fish ends at midnight Friday. It will reopen Jan. 1.

The state says the closure follows the June 18 closure of federal Gulf of Mexico waters for commercial harvest of greater amberjack, with the annual harvest limit of 101,000 pounds having been met.

“Compatible season regulations in state waters are preferable to provide effective rules and efficient enforcement for the fisheries and to prevent overfishing of the species in the long term,” the state said.

The state also said Thursday that the 2023 spring inshore shrimp season will close at 6 p.m. on Monday, in all state inside waters , to protect small developing shrimp and allow them to reach marketable size.