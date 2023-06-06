Louisiana’s permitless concealed carry proposal dies

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A bill that would allow people in Louisiana who are 21 or older to carry concealed guns without a permit is dead.

Republican state Rep. Danny McCormick voluntarily deferred his bill Tuesday in the final days of Louisiana’s legislative session. The bill, which has routinely been offered to the GOP-dominated Legislature, would have eliminated all training and background check requirements to carry a concealed weapon in Louisiana.

McCormick described the legislation as a constitutional carry bill, saying that permitting requirements violate residents’ rights to bear arms. Proponents have repeatedly argued that by allowing permitless concealed carry, law-abiding citizens would have the same rights as criminals, who ignore current laws.

Those against the measure argue that the removal of permitting and the requirement for training on gun use could jeopardize public safety. Additionally, the Louisiana Chiefs Association of Police said they fear that the bill would also increase the number of dangerous situations that law enforcement face.

While the bill passed in the House, it stopped short in the Senate Revenue and Fiscal Affairs committee, where it was sent because of a fiscal note estimating that the measure could result in a $4.4 million annual decrease of state permit revenue.

Currently, 26 states allow people to carry concealed guns without a permit . In addition, North Dakota allows concealed carry of a gun only by eligible North Dakota residents within that state’s boundaries.

The closest Louisiana has been to enacting a permitless concealed carry law was in 2021, when the bill passed the House and Senate. However Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoed the measure.