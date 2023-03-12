Louisiana teen convicted in death of basketball player

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A northwest Louisiana teen has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of a star high school basketball player.

Local news outlets report that Shamichael Antonio Pearson, 19, was convicted by Caddo Parish jurors on Thursday in fatal shooting of Devin Dewayne Myers. Jurors deliberated less than an hour.

Myers was a basketball player at Shreveport’s Huntington High School. The 17-year-old had gone to a friend’s house to get a phone charger when he ran into Pearson in March 2022.

“Didn’t I tell you that I was going to get you?” is what officials said Pearson said before he shot Myers in the back as many as 13 times. Court testimony showed Pearson shot at least twice while standing over Myers’ body. He and Myers had previously argued.

Police later found a handgun in a freezer at Pearson’s house, with testing showing it was the murder weapon and was connected to Pearson by DNA.

Pearson will be sentenced on March 27. He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.