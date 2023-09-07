Louisiana gubernatorial candidates set to debate crime, economy and other issues 5 weeks from vote

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Five candidates vying to become Louisiana’s next governor are set to take the stage Thursday evening for the first major televised gubernatorial debate this election season, an opportunity to make their case to voters on pressing issues such as crime, economy, the justice system, education and an insurance crisis.

Just five weeks from Election Day, the debate will take place without the race’s early front-runner. State Attorney General Jeff Landry, a Republican backed by former President Donald Trump, is skipping the event after raising questions about one of the sponsors.

With no incumbent on the ballot this year, Louisiana’s gubernatorial election has attracted seven major candidates. John Bel Edwards, the only Democratic governor currently in office in a Deep South state, is unable to seek reelection due to term limits, meaning Republicans have a huge opportunity to seize control of the state’s executive branch.

The debate participants are GOP state Sen. Sharon Hewitt; Hunter Lundy, a Lake Charles-based attorney running as an independent; state Treasurer John Schroder, a Republican; Stephen Waguespack, the Republican former head of a powerful business group and former senior aide to then-Gov. Bobby Jindal; and Shawn Wilson, the former head of Louisiana’s Transportation and Development Department and the only major Democratic candidate.

Only the top five polling candidates were invited to take part. After Landry decided not to attend, Hewitt was invited. State Rep. Richard Nelson, also a Republican, missed the cut.

Over the past month, most of the candidates have jabbed at Landry on social media, in ads and in media interviews, calling him “a bully,” accusing him of backroom deals to gain support and associating him with a political culture of cronyism and corruption.

But they won’t get to confront him in person at the debate Thursday after he opted out, saying the sponsorship by the Urban League of Louisiana “raises questions about impartiality.” The state Republican Party also has taken that stance and urged all GOP candidates to boycott the event.

The Urban League is a nonpartisan civil rights organization that advocates on behalf of Black Louisianans and other underserved communities. Debate organizers say the group did not craft, and will not be posing, questions for the event.

Landry has missed several other prominent forums with candidates, The Advocate reported. He has committed to a Sept. 15 debate in Lafayette sponsored by Nexstar Media Group, however.

Under the state’s “jungle primary” system, candidates of all party affiliations are on the same Oct. 14 ballot. If nobody tops 50%, the two leading vote-getters advance to a general election Nov. 18.

Thursday’s debate will air live at 7 p.m. from WWL-TV Channel 4’s studio in New Orleans. It will also be streamed on the station’s social media platforms.