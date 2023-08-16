Latest on Maui wildfires
Poll: Trump indictments
Kansas newspaper raid
Abortion pill ruling
iPhone’s ‘end call’ button
U.S. News

Victor of Louisiana insurance commissioner election decided after candidate withdraws

By SARA CLINE
 
Share

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Tim Temple, a Baton Rouge Republican who spent 20 years in the insurance industry, will be Louisiana’s next insurance commissioner after the only other candidate dropped out of the race Wednesday.

The statewide position was been thrust into the spotlight as the Louisiana struggles with an ongoing homeowner insurance crisis exacerbated by a series of destructive hurricanes in 2020 and 2021. Temple will be was tasked with finding solutions to lower skyrocketing property insurance costs — that, in some cases, have become unaffordable for Louisiana residents.

“We have an enormous amount of work to do for the people of this state and I’m ready to get going. Together, we will tackle Louisiana’s insurance crisis head-on. Better days are ahead,” Temple posted on Facebook Wednesday afternoon.

The position has been held by Jim Donelon for a record 17 years. But the 78-year-old Republican announced in March that he would not seek reelection, wanting “to enjoy the remaining years of my life with my family and hopefully some new hobbies.”

Other news
Stephen Waguespack, candidate for governor speaks to the media after qualifying at the Secretary of State's Office on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023 in Baton Rouge, La. The former head of one of Louisiana’s most powerful business groups, Stephen Waguespack, and 37-year-old state Rep. Richard Nelson rounded out the crowded list of GOP candidates who will be on the ballot for Louisiana's Oct. 14 gubernatorial election. (April Buffington/The Advocate via AP)
Here’s who is running for governor in Louisiana this October
FILE - A man walks in front of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Jan. 7, 2015, in New Orleans. Biden administration attorneys are set to ask appellate court judges in New Orleans on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, to block a Louisiana-based federal judge's broad order limiting executive branch officials and agencies' communications with social media companies about controversial online posts. The 5th Circuit granted a temporary pause on enforcement of the order on July 14, giving both sides time to file briefs and prepare for Thursday's hearing. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman, File)
Allusions to mobster movies and book burning at appeals court hearing on Biden social media contacts
FILE - This May 1, 2019, file photo, shows the Davis Pond Diversion, a project that diverts water from the Mississippi River, left, into the Barataria Basin to reduce coastal erosion in St. Charles Parish, La. Officials are breaking ground in southeast Louisiana on a nearly $3 billion project to fight coastal wetland loss. It involves building massive gates in a section of levee in a rural area southeast of New Orleans and creating a channel to divert some of the Mississippi River’s sediment-laden water into an area known as the Barataria Basin. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
A billion-dollar coastal project begins in Louisiana. Will it work as sea levels rise?

The only other candidate who signed up for the Oct. 14 election was Rich Weaver, a Democrat from Ascension Parish. However, Weaver officially withdrew his bid Wednesday, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s website. Weaver could not immediately be reached for comment.

The insurance crisis has been at the forefront of conversations among lawmakers and the state’s gubernatorial candidates this year.

Over the past few years, a dozen homeowners insurance companies fled the state and another dozen went insolvent following hurricanes Delta, Laura, Zeta and Ida. The storms’ destruction generated a combined 800,000 insurance claims totaling $22 billion.

As a result, thousands of residents have been forced to turn to Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corporation — the state-run insurer, which is the most expensive option. Currently the corporation has 120,000 residential policies — compared to 41,000 policies in 2021 — and the average annual property insurance premium has soared to $4,400. Nationally, the average annual premium for property insurance in 2019 was $1,272, according to the most recent data from the Insurance Information Institute.

In February, during a special session to address insurance woes, lawmakers approved of allocating $45 million to an incentive program designed to entice more insurers to Louisiana.