FILE - Computer hacker turned author Kevin Mitnick poses for a portrait Thursday, June 27, 2002, in Las Vegas. Mitnick, whose pioneering antics tricking employees in the 1980s and 1990s into helping him steal software and services from big phone and tech companies made him the most celebrated U.S. hacker, has died at age 59. (AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta, File)
Pioneering hacker Kevin Mitnick dead at 59
United States' Rickie Fowler plays his tee shot from the 4th on the first day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
British Open 2023
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., testifies before a House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
RFK Jr. at House hearing
CORRECTS SECOND SENTENCE - Protesters scale a wall at the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad Thursday, July 20, 2023. Protesters angered by the planned burning of a copy of the Quran stormed the embassy early Thursday, breaking into the compound and lighting a small fire. (AP Photo/Ali Jabar)
Quran desecrated
This combination of images shows Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie," left, and Cillian Murphy in a scene from "Oppenheimer." (Warner Bros Pictures/Universal Pictures via AP)
Barbenheimer
U.S. News

Judge to visit juvenile detention facility at adult prison amid complaints including dangerous heat

FILE - Vehicles enter the main security gate at the Louisiana State Penitentiary — Angola Prison, the largest high-security prison in the country in Angola, La., Aug. 5, 2008. In a federal court filing dated Monday, July 17, 2023, advocates said that juveniles held in a former death row building at the Louisiana prison for adults are suffering through dangerous heat and psychologically damaging isolation in their cells with little or no mental health care, inadequate schooling and foul water. In the filing, advocates asked a judge to order that the youths be moved. (AP Photo/Judi Bottoni, File)

FILE - Vehicles enter the main security gate at the Louisiana State Penitentiary — Angola Prison, the largest high-security prison in the country in Angola, La., Aug. 5, 2008. In a federal court filing dated Monday, July 17, 2023, advocates said that juveniles held in a former death row building at the Louisiana prison for adults are suffering through dangerous heat and psychologically damaging isolation in their cells with little or no mental health care, inadequate schooling and foul water. In the filing, advocates asked a judge to order that the youths be moved. (AP Photo/Judi Bottoni, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By KEVIN McGILL
 
Share

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal judge scheduled a Thursday visit to the Louisiana State Penitentiary to inspect a former death row building where juvenile detainees are being held in conditions that civil rights advocates say are unconstitutional — including dangerous heat and inadequate health care.

U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick of Baton Rouge scheduled the visit in a morning order, days after attorneys working with the American Civil Liberties Union filed a motion asking that she end juvenile incarceration at the remote prison farm in southeast Louisiana’s Angola community.

The state began holding juveniles at the facility last year amid capacity and safety concerns at state juvenile detention facilities. The move was seen as a last-ditch effort after authorities said an escapee from one New Orleans area juvenile lockup was suspected in a shooting that happened before he was recaptured.

Other news
FILE - Hundreds of people descend on the Nebraska Capitol, in Lincoln, on May 16, 2023, to protest plans by conservative lawmakers in the Nebraska Legislature to revive an abortion ban. An 18-year-old Nebraska woman was sentenced Thursday, July 20 to 90 days in jail followed by two years of probation for burning and burying a fetus last year after she took medication given to her by her mother to end her pregnancy, Celeste Burgess was sentenced after pleading guilty earlier this year to a count of concealing or abandoning a dead body. (AP Photo/Margery Beck, file)
18-year-old Nebraska woman sentenced to 90 days in jail for burning fetus after abortion
An 18-year-old Nebraska woman has been sentenced to 90 days in jail and two years of probation for burning and burying a fetus after she took medication from her mother to end her pregnancy.
In this handout photo released by Press Information Department Pakistan controlled Kashmir, Razia Sultan, 11, the daughter of Mohammed Yasin Malik, 57, speaks in the regional legislative assembly in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-administered Kashmir, Thursday, July 20, 2023. The eleven-year-old daughter of a prominent Kashmiri rebel leader who was sentenced to life in prison in neighboring India on Thursday issued an emotional appeal, urging New Delhi to allow her to meet her ailing father. (Press Information Department Pakistan controlled Kashmir via AP)
11-year-old daughter of top Kashmiri rebel leader issues rare appeal to visit father jailed in India
The eleven-year-old daughter of a prominent Kashmiri rebel leader who faces life in prison in neighboring India has issued an emotional appeal, urging New Delhi to allow her to meet her father.
FILE - Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen on a TV screen as he appears in a video link provided by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service from the colony in Melekhovo, Vladimir region, during a hearing at the Russian Supreme Court in Moscow, Russia, June 22, 2023. The prosecution has asked the court to sentence imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny to 20 years in prison on extremism charges, his ally Ivan Zhdanov said Thursday July 20, 2023. According to Zhdanov, the trial against Navalny, which went on behind closed doors in the prison where the politician is serving another lengthy sentence, is scheduled to conclude with a verdict on Aug. 4. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)
Russia seeks a 20-year prison term for Kremlin foe Navalny in closed trial, ally says
Prosecutors are asking a Russian court to sentence imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny to a further 20 years in prison on extremism charges, according to his ally.
This photo provided by Marise George, shows her brother, Patrick George Zaki, top center, a prominent Egyptian rights activist with ties to Italy, celebrating with his family, Thursday, July 20, 2023, outside the Dakahlia security headquarters in the Nile Delta city of Mansoura, 110 kilometers (70 miles) north of Cairo, Egypt, after he was pardoned by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi along with five other people, according to the country's Official Gazette. Patrick was released from jail Thursday, days after he was sentenced to three years' imprisonment, according to his family and a rights defender. (Marise George via AP)
Two prominent Egyptian rights figures released from prison following pardons
Families and a rights defender say two prominent figures from Egypt’s human rights community have been released from prison.

Opponents of the move quickly filed a lawsuit. Dick initially refused to end the practice. In an order last September she acknowledged the possible harm of holding juveniles at the adult prison but said state officials had shown they could provide shelter and treatment that would comply with the U.S. Constitution.

The move was supposed to be temporary, but juvenile detention at the prison continued past a spring target date. Officials now say it will be late November before the youths can be moved out. About 15 were housed there as of earlier this month.

Juvenile advocates said in a court filing this week that the state failed to provide constitutionally acceptable conditions at the facility in the remote Angola community in southeast Louisiana. The state has declined comment but was expected to address the accusations in court filings ahead of a scheduled Aug. 15 hearing.

The document noted the youths — mostly Black male youths, according to the lawsuit — were held in a building that was not air conditioned. It cited weather data indicating outside heat-index values at the prison regularly surpassed 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) and sometimes 130 degrees F (54 degrees C).

Promised education and mental health treatment were not provided, and the young prisoners often were held alone in cells in what amounted to psychologically harmful solitary confinement, advocates said.