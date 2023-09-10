Wilson’s 5 TDs help Old Dominion beat Louisiana 38-31 to snap a 7-game losing streak

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Grant Wilson threw for four touchdowns and ran for a fifth, Reymello Murphy had 97 yards receiving and two scores, and Old Dominion beat Louisiana 38-31 on Saturday to end a seven-game losing streak.

Old Dominion (1-1, 1-0 Sun Belt Conference) hadn’t won since topping Coastal Carolina 49-21 in mid-October of last year.

Murphy scored on a 36-yard grab early in the third quarter to break a 17-all tie at the break. He added a 61-yarder with 4:43 left in the quarter for a 14-point lead.

Louisiana capped the scoring with 9:13 remaining in the fourth when Ben Wooldridge threw a short pass to Jacob Kibodi, who broke a tackle along the left sideline and split two defenders near the end zone.

Old Dominion punted after chewing up nearly four minutes and Louisiana marched 90 yards in 14 plays. A pass interference penalty gave Louisiana a first and goal at the 6. On fourth down, Wooldridge rolled to his left but his pass to Terrance Carter fell just short.

Wilson, a junior transfer from Fordham, was 13 of 19 for 247 yards. Wilson’s four passing touchdowns were the most since Blake LaRussa threw four in the Monarchs’ 2018 upset victory over Virginia Tech.

Keshawn Wicks added 103 yards on the ground for Old Dominion.

Wooldridge completed 25 passes for 285 yards and two touchdowns for Louisiana (1-1, 0-1). Wooldridge also had 10 carries for 49 yards and a score.

