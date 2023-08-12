Louisiana school district’s superintendent announces retirement

LIVINGSTON, La. (AP) — A Louisiana school district’s leader says he is retiring after six years as superintendent.

Livingston Parish Public Schools Superintendent Alan “Joe” Murphy said Friday that he is retiring next year.

Murphy told news outlets that he would not sign a new contract that’s set to expire in June, just before the start of the 2024-25 school year. Murphy replaced Rick Wentzel as superintendent in 2019. He has been with the district for 31 years.

Murphy has been leading in the midst of a turbulent time for the school system since voters rejected a sales tax last March that would have provided raises for teachers and support staff, The Advocate reported. Murphy spearheaded the issue and received pushback from those opposed to the tax and pressure from employees about its ultimate failure.