Washington beats Louisiana 8-0 in 5 innings to open super regional

SEATTLE (AP) — Sydney Stewart and No. 9 hitter Rylee Holtorf hit two-run homers in a five-run fourth inning and Washington beat Louisiana 8-0 in five innings on Friday night in Game 1 of the best-of-3 Seattle Super Regional.

SilentRain Espinoza hit a ground-rule double to drive in the first run of the game and Stewart and Holtorf homered to cap the rally as the Huskies (42-13), ranked sixth in the coaches poll, took a 5-0 lead.

Alana Johnson delivered a two-run single in the bottom of the fifth and Holtorf singled in Johnson for the mercy-rule victory.

Ruby Meylan (18-5) allowed two hits and four walks, striking out seven in the complete-game win.

Sam Landry took the loss for Louisiana (50-15). She allowed three runs on three hits and two walks in 3 1/3 innings. The Huskies tagged reliever Chloe Riassetto for five runs — four earned — in 1 1/3 innings.

The super regional winner advances to the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Washington can eliminate the Ragin’ Cajuns with a win on Saturday.

___

