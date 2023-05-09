Officer wounded in Louisville mass shooting making progress

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A rookie police officer who was critically wounded while responding to a mass shooting at a Louisville bank last month and remains hospitalized is making steady improvements and “remains on the correct path to recovery,” the Louisville Metro Police Foundation said.

Nickolas Wilt, 26, was shot in the head while responding to Old National Bank on April 10 when a gunman opened fire with an AR-15 assault-style rifle, killing five while livestreaming before officers fatally shot him. Another eight people were injured, including Wilt.

The police foundation said in a Facebook post on Monday that Wilt has been taken off a ventilator and other life-sustaining equipment, and though he has some infections, they are improving.

“Additionally, he has shown improvement neurologically and is able to follow some commands,” the post said. “He is entering the ‘long haul’ of his recovery, which will undoubtedly be difficult, but he remains strong and determined.”

Wilt graduated from the police academy 10 days before responding to the mass shooting. Authorities have commended his bravery, saying he “ran towards the gunfire” to save lives.

The shooting was among an unprecedented pace of mass killings this year in the U.S.