Marker to memorialize Taylor, racial justice protests

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A historical marker has been unveiled in Kentucky that memorializes the death of Breonna Taylor, the ensuing racial justice protests that swept the city and two other deaths related to the demonstrations, officials said.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer attended the unveiling of the marker in Jefferson Square Park on Wednesday with family and friends of Taylor, David McAtee and Tyler Gerth, a statement from his office said.

The marker is labeled “2020 Racial Justice Protests” and says the park became a rallying place for those demanding justice after Taylor was killed during a police raid at her apartment in March 2020.

“Protesters called this space ‘Injustice Square Park’ and held demonstrations that drew global attention,” the marker says.

Racial justice protests were held in cities across the county fueled by the police killings of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Taylor in Louisville and others. The Louisville marker also notes the deaths of David McAtee and photographer Tyler Gerth, who were killed in incidents related to the protests.

“The marker will in no way diminish the tremendous pain that they suffer still,” Fischer said, “but we believed it was critical that we acknowledge the history behind the tragedies of 2020, the resulting demonstrations, and reason for the important reforms and policy changes that resulted and are still underway.”