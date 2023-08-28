UK flight delays
Second man dies following weekend shooting in downtown Louisville

 
LOUISVILLE, Ky (AP) —

A second man has died following a weekend shooting near a Louisville, Kentucky, restaurant and bar in which several other people were injured, authorities said.

Officers arrived at the scene in downtown Louisville around 3 a.m. Sunday and found one man dead and five people who had been wounded, Police Maj. Shannon Lauder said. One of the wounded — a man — later died at a hospital, Mayor Craig Greenberg said at a news conference.

The other four people who were wounded suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and man who wasn’t shot was hurt in a fall, according to media reports.

Police haven’t arrested anyone, and Lauder urged anyone with information to come forward.

There were 200-300 people in the area at the time of the shooting, which occurred outside the Southern Restaurant & Lounge.

Greenberg said he and the building’s landlord have worked together to end the establishment’s lease, which will take effect Thursday.

“We will enforce our laws and ordinances,” Greenberg said. “There are too many of these incidents happening in the middle of the night when bars and clubs are the only businesses that are still open. We must do more to address our gun violence epidemic.”

Southern Restaurant & Lounge is owned by Tyheshia Thompson, according to a Kentucky odatabase of alcoholic beverage licenses, WDRB-TV reported.

Thompson told WDRB that she’s a silent investor, that she wasn’t there at the time of the shooting and that she had no further comment.