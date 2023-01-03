Democrat Craig Greenberg sworn in as Louisville, Ky. mayor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Democrat Craig Greenberg has been sworn in as mayor of Louisville, Kentucky, 11 months after surviving a shooting at his campaign office.

Greenberg took the oath of office Monday before a crowd that included Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

While acknowledging that Louisville faces challenges, “whatever neighborhood we live in, we love this city like we love our family,” he said. “Because Louisville is more than where we are. It’s who we are. And right now, our city needs us. So let’s make Louisville the best city it can be — the city we know it can be.”

Greenberg, a businessman and political newcomer, defeated Republican Bill Dieruf in November.

Last February, Greenberg escaped the attempt on his life unharmed, but a bullet grazed his sweater. A local social justice activist was charged both in state and federal court.

Greenberg said the shooting strengthened his determination to reduce gun violence in Kentucky’s largest city. He said in his inauguration speech that “becoming a safer and more just city is essential to everything we do.”