Woman, 2 children die in early morning house fire

LEBANON JUNCTION, Ky. (AP) — A house fire in central Kentucky has left a woman and two children dead, officials said.

The fire was reported early Thursday at the home in Bullitt County, just south of Louisville, and crews arrived to find flames and heavy smoke, Lebanon Junction Fire Chief Adam Heath told news outlets.

The victims include Eryan Toogood, 27, her daughter Haisley Heath, 6, and another girl whose identity wasn’t immediately released, Coroner Dave Billings said. All three are believed to have died of smoke inhalation, he said.

A man in the home survived, Billings said.

It appears the home had no working smoke detectors, Heath said.

The fire’s cause is being investigated.

“We have no reason to believe that this is anything other than just a horrible tragedy,” Bullitt County Sheriff Walt Sholar said.

The fire left the tight-knit community reeling.

“Anytime you have a fire, it devastates the community, and anytime a life has perished, that really hits hard on the first responder level, and it hits hard on the community,” Heath said.