Police: ‘Isolated’ Louisville mall shooting injures one, no public threat

One person is in the hospital after a shooting at a Louisville mall, according to local police.

At least one shot rang out inside Mall St. Matthews during an “altercation” between two groups Wednesday afternoon that left one member with a gunshot wound in the arm, St. Matthews Police Chief Barry Wilkerson told The Associated Press.

Police believe there is no existing danger to the public. The incident occurred around 3:45 p.m. and remained isolated to the groups, Wilkerson said.

Everyone involved — including the person struck by the bullet — fled the scene, according to Wilkerson. WAVE 3 News reported that the injured person was brought to the University of Louisville Hospital.

Police are reviewing nearby store surveillance footage as part of an ongoing investigation, Wilkerson said. No suspect has been taken into custody.