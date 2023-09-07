Louisville officer critically hurt during a traffic stop when shots were fired from a nearby home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Louisville police officer conducting a traffic stop was critically injured early Thursday when shots were fired from a nearby home, the police chief said.

The officer was conducting a traffic stop around 2:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of Kentucky Street when the shots were fired and the officer was struck in the torso, Louisville Metro Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said at a news conference. Another officer on the scene fired his weapon, but was not injured, she said.

The injured officer is in critical but stable condition, she said. The officer has been with the department for a year and a half.

The hostage negotiation team, the SWAT team and other support personnel are on the scene at the home where shots were fired at the officer, Gwinn-Villaroel said. Neighborhood residents were asked to stay inside. The chief said she is confident that they will have someone in custody and charged in this incident.

There is body camera footage and the department will release it in 10 business days, the chief said.