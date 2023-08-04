Louisville police fatally shoot man who fired at them near downtown, chief says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville police officers fatally shot a man after responding to reports of shots fired Thursday night.

Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said officers arrived on scene at 10 p.m. near Frankfort Avenue, a popular residential area dotted with eateries adjacent to downtown Louisville. About 20 minutes later, officers said over the radio that shots were being fired at them. Shortly thereafter, officers reported that the subject had been shot and was down, Gwinn-Villaroel said.

Police treated the man at the scene and he was transported to University of Louisville hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Gwinn-Villaroel said the suspect was a white man in his 30s, but did not otherwise identify him. No one else was hurt.

Gwinn-Villaroel, who became the city’s full-time chief late last month, spoke to reporters near the scene Thursday night. She took no questions but said further information may be available on Friday.