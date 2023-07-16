Inter Miami's Lionel Messi waves to fans as he is introduced during a celebration by the team at DRV PNK Stadium, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Messi makes Miami debut
This photo provided by Jersey Central Power & Light shows flooding along Snyder Road, in Phillipsburg, N.J., near the intersection with county Route 519, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Courtesy of JCP&L via AP)
Fatal flash flooding in Pennsylvania
FILE - Jane Birkin poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Jane By Charlotte' at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, July 8, 2021. France's Culture Ministry and French media say singer and actress Jane Birkin has died at age 76. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Jane Birkin dies at age 76
FILE- This file photo provided by Andy Varner, city administrator for Sand Point, Alaska, shows the city's harbor on June 7, 2016. A 7.2 magnitude earthquake triggered a brief tsunami advisory for southern Alaska, monitoring bodies reported late Saturday, July 15, 2023. The United States Geological Survey wrote in a social media post that the earthquake occurred 106 kilometers (65.8 miles) south of Sand Point, Alaska, at 10:48 p.m. Saturday.(Andy Varner/City of Sand Point via AP, File)
7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Alaska
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. Another Powerball drawing ended with no winner Saturday night, July 15, 2023, sending the jackpot soaring to an estimated $900 million. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Powerball jackpot grows to $900 million
Sports

Linn Grant wins first LPGA title at Dana Open, beating Allisen Corpuz by 3 shots

Linn Grant of Sweden poses with the winner's trophy after the final round of the Dana Open golf tournament at Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Sylvania, Ohio. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
1 of 10 | 

Linn Grant of Sweden poses with the winner’s trophy after the final round of the Dana Open golf tournament at Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Sylvania, Ohio. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Linn Grant of Sweden reacts after winning on the 18th green and getting sprayed with champaign during the final round of the Dana Open golf tournament at Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Sylvania, Ohio. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
2 of 10 | 

Linn Grant of Sweden reacts after winning on the 18th green and getting sprayed with champaign during the final round of the Dana Open golf tournament at Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Sylvania, Ohio. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Swedes Linnea Strom, left, and Linnea Johansson pour champaign on Linn Grant of Sweden after winning on the 18th green during the final round of the Dana Open golf tournament at Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Sylvania, Ohio. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
3 of 10 | 

Swedes Linnea Strom, left, and Linnea Johansson pour champaign on Linn Grant of Sweden after winning on the 18th green during the final round of the Dana Open golf tournament at Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Sylvania, Ohio. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Linn Grant of Sweden hits from the sand onto the 16h green during the final round of the Dana Open golf tournament at Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Sylvania, Ohio. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
4 of 10 | 

Linn Grant of Sweden hits from the sand onto the 16h green during the final round of the Dana Open golf tournament at Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Sylvania, Ohio. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Linn Grant of Sweden drives on the ninth tee during the final round of the Dana Open golf tournament at Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Sylvania, Ohio. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
5 of 10 | 

Linn Grant of Sweden drives on the ninth tee during the final round of the Dana Open golf tournament at Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Sylvania, Ohio. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Linn Grant of Sweden reacts after her birdie chip in on the eighth green during the final round of the Dana Open golf tournament at Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Sylvania, Ohio. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
6 of 10 | 

Linn Grant of Sweden reacts after her birdie chip in on the eighth green during the final round of the Dana Open golf tournament at Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Sylvania, Ohio. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Allisen Corpuz hits her approach shot onto the 18th green during the final round of the Dana Open golf tournament at Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Sylvania, Ohio. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
7 of 10 | 

Allisen Corpuz hits her approach shot onto the 18th green during the final round of the Dana Open golf tournament at Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Sylvania, Ohio. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Allisen Corpuz lines up her putt on the eighth green during the final round of the Dana Open golf tournament at Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Sylvania, Ohio. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
8 of 10 | 

Allisen Corpuz lines up her putt on the eighth green during the final round of the Dana Open golf tournament at Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Sylvania, Ohio. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Linn Grant of Sweden, right, walks to the first green with Stephanie Kyriacou of Australia during the final round of the Dana Open golf tournament at Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Sylvania, Ohio. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
9 of 10 | 

Linn Grant of Sweden, right, walks to the first green with Stephanie Kyriacou of Australia during the final round of the Dana Open golf tournament at Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Sylvania, Ohio. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Stephanie Kyriacou of Australia drives off the ninth tee during the final round of the Dana Open golf tournament at Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Sylvania, Ohio. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
10 of 10 | 

Stephanie Kyriacou of Australia drives off the ninth tee during the final round of the Dana Open golf tournament at Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Sylvania, Ohio. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Linn Grant won her first LPGA Tour title after an outstanding start to her career in Europe, enduring a charge from U.S. Women’s Open champion Allisen Corpuz and closing with a 3-under 68 for a three-shot victory in the Dana Open on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Grant has five victories on the Ladies European Tour — including a history-making nine-shot victory last year against a field of men and women in the Scandinavian Mixed — and earned LPGA membership starting last season. But she did not play in the United States until this year, when the U.S. dropped its COVID-19 vaccination requirement for foreign travelers. The Swede did not disclose her reasons for remaining unvaccinated, calling it a private matter.

Now she’s an LPGA winner and a lock to represent Europe in the Solheim Cup this fall in Spain.

Other news
FILE - A golfer is silhouetted against the sun while teeing off on the third hole during the first round of the Women's British Open golf tournament at Royal Lytham and St Annes golf course in Lytham, north west England Thursday, Aug. 3, 2006. Kerry Bowie's daughters have dreams. Big ones. “There are some things people miss out on by not doing it,” Bowie says. “To be that young lady who plays golf, it changes things.” (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)
Golf has long been about making connections. That won’t change in an LIV-PGA Tour world
The history of golf courses serving as a boardroom with grass is a lengthy one. Corporate executives and politicians have used the game as a chance to make deals and generate influence for years.
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy lifts the trophy following day four of the Genesis Scottish Open 2023 golf tournament at The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Britain, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)
McIlroy wins Scottish Open for confidence boost going to British
GULLANE, Scotland (AP) — Rory McIlroy birdied the last two holes in whipping wind Sunday for a 2-under 68 to win the Genesis Scottish Open, his first victory on Scottish soil, and take a load of confidence into the final major of the year.
Vincent Norrman holds a trophy after winning the Barbasol Championship golf tournament at Keen Trace Gold Club in Nicholasville, Ky., on Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
Vincent Norrman scrambles in playoff for first PGA Tour victory at Barbasol Championship
Vincent Norrman lipped in an 8-footer for bogey on the 72nd hole to get into a playoff, then scrambled for par on the same hole in sudden death to beat Nathan Kimsey and win the Barbasol Championship.
Linn Grant waves to the crowd after sinking her putt on the fourth hole during the third round of the Dana Open golf tournament, Saturday, July 15, 2023 in Sylvania, Ohio. (Rebecca Benson/The Blade via AP)
Lin Grant shoots 62 in Dana Open, missing chance to become second LPGA Tour player to break 60
Linn Grant missed a chance to become the second LPGA Tour player to break 60. Putting herself in position for a breakthrough victory in the Dana Open was a big consolation on a long, rainy Saturday at Highland Meadows.

“I think I’ve imagined this day so many times in so many ways in my own mind,” Grant said. “Just being here now, I’m just so speechless and at the same time I feel familiar with the setting for some reason. But it’s just so fun.”

Grant entered the day with a six-shot lead after a 62 on Saturday. She parred her first seven holes, chipped in for birdie from behind the green on the par-3 eighth, and still led by six at the turn. But Corpuz, a week after she won at Pebble Beach for her first LPGA title, made it interesting with birdies on four of the last five holes to shoot 65 and get within two shots.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s one shot or six or whatever it is. Like, it’s just awful. You just stress all the way,” Grant said. “From the second I teed off to the last putt I’m just shaking, stressed, tense. It’s fun, but also very not very fun.”

Grant saved par on the par-4 16th and finished with a birdie on the par-5 18th, reaching the green in two with a 3-wood that she didn’t think she could get there. Her four-day total at Highland Meadows was 21-under 263.

“I think it’s easy to just go out and think that, well, I’ll just go out there and I’ll win. In my mind I’m still thinking that someone could come from behind and shoot a 9 under,” Grant said. “And so in my head I still had to — like if I could just shoot 2, 3 under today, which I did, that would probably get me there.”

A week after her triumph at Pebble Beach, Corpuz did not shoot worse than 68 over four rounds in Ohio.

“Really just focused on getting rest the whole week. Didn’t get any sleep Sunday night and then travel day Monday,” Corpuz said. “So I was a little tired, but just tried to stay focused throughout.”

Corpuz moves to fourth in the Race to CME Globe standings.

“My game’s just felt like it’s in a really good spot,” she said. “Just haven’t really put four solid rounds together until, obviously, last week and this week.”

Lindy Duncan also closed with a 65 and was alone in third, six shots back. Xiyu Janet Lin (67) and Stephanie Kyriacou (69) were another shot behind. Kyriacou played in the final group and had her best LPGA finish.

“I learned a whole lot about the mental side of golf. How to deal with nerves and all that stuff,” the Australian said. “So a lot of things to take away from this week, even though one wasn’t a trophy.”

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports