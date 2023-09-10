Jayden Daniels throws for 5 TDs and 269 yards as No. 14 LSU routs Grambling

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Jayden Daniels threw a career-high five touchdown passes, all in the first half, leading No. 14 LSU in a 72-10 rout of Grambling on Saturday night.

Bouncing back from a season-opening loss to Florida State a week earlier, LSU (1-1) scored touchdowns on its first 10 possessions and was led by Daniels’ career passing game. The senior quarterback went 18 for 24 for 269 yards.

Daniels got things going for LSU on its opening drive. He led an eight-play, 77-yard march that was punctuated by a 25-yard touchdown pass to Brian Thomas Jr.

After Daniels connected with Malik Nabors for his third touchdown early in the second quarter, Grambling (0-2) kicker Tanner Rinkler missed a 23-yard field goal try and LSU countered with TDs on three consecutive possessions to put the game out of reach.

Logan Diggs scored on a 3-yard run and Daniels found Thomas with a 10-yard touchdown pass. He also hit Kyren Lacy with a 3-yard scoring strike that gave LSU a 42-10 lead.

“We played the game the right way,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said. “We started fast, built great momentum and asserted our will in the third quarter and finished it off the right way. Winning is hard regardless of the competition. They are a difficult team to defend.

“To have 10 straight possessions and score in this game when somebody doesn’t want you to score is really hard. You have to execute at a very high level. That doesn’t happen very often and I’ve been doing this for over 30 years. You have to have focus, attention to detail and playmakers.”

Daniels gave way to backup Garrett Nussmeier at the start of the second half. The five touchdown passes by Daniels were the most for an LSU quarterback in a game since Max Johnson against Central Michigan in 2021.

“It’s hard to take issue with five touchdown passes, but I would say in the huddle of Jayden, myself, assistant coaches Joe Sloan and Mike Denbrock, he left some throws out there that we need to get better at. We are pleased, we aren’t going to be ungrateful for the things we accomplished tonight, but we have some work to do.”

One of the few bright spots for Grambling was the first-half performance of sophomore running back Chance Williams, who had seven carries for 106 yards.

Grambling’s lone touchdown came on its first possession when Myles Crawley found JR Waters on a 13-yard scoring pass. Rinkler added a 24-yard field goal on the team’s second possession.

LSU’s 72-point performance was its highest scoring game since a seven overtime loss to Texas A&M in 2018.

THE TAKEAWAY

Grambling: The legendary HBCU program that has won 15 Black College National Championships and 25 SWAC titles, Grambling made its first trip to Tiger Stadium and kept the game close early, scoring on its first drive and trailing only 14-10 at the end of the first quarter

LSU: After scoring only seven points in the second half against Florida State, the Tigers offense broke loose for 42 points in the first half, as Daniels completed passes to seven receivers in the game.

DEFEND THIS HOUSE

LSU remains dominant in home openers with the victory, moving to 103-22-4 overall. LSU has won 26 of its last 28 home openers and hasn’t lost a season opener at home at night since 1994.

INJURIES

Grambling: Near the end of the third quarter, sophomore linebacker Jaquavis Richmond was carted off the field after suffering an injury defending a punt return. Surrounded by his teammates before leaving the field on a stretcher, Richmond gave the thumbs-up sign with his left hand.

UP NEXT

Grambling: Hosts Florida Memorial on Saturday.

LSU: Travels to Starkville to take on Mississippi State on Saturday in its conference opener.

