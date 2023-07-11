White Sox slugger Luis Robert Jr. out of All-Star Game due to calf tightness

Elizabeth Holmes, center, walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. Holmes is accused of duping elite financial backers, customers and patients into believing that her startup was about to revolutionize medicine. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)
Elizabeth Holmes on track for early release
Emergency workers help passengers with their bags while disembarking a supplemental train after their Amtrak train derailed near Union Station on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 in Washington. Two Amtrak train cars derailed, but upright, inside a tunnel near Union Station. D.C. Fire and EMS evaluated one passenger and no other injuries have been reported. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Amtrak derailment in Washington DC
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, in Des Moines, Iowa. Powerball tickets sold in Wisconsin and California were winners of the latest jackpot and will split $632 million. The winning numbers for the Powerball jackpot drawn Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Powerball jackpot reaches $725 million
File - A customer uses an ATM at a Bank of America location in San Francisco, Monday, April 24, 2023. Bank of America is being ordered to pay more than $100 million to customers for double-dipping on some fees imposed on customers, withholding reward bonuses explicitly promised to credit card customers, and misappropriating sensitive personal information to open accounts without customer knowledge or authorization. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Bank of America fined
This May 19, 2019 photo provided by Dr. John Jones shows Mikala Jones at Surf Ranch in Lemoore, Calif., holding a surfboard his brother Daniel Jones made using material from the agave plant. Mikala Jones, a Hawaii surfer known for shooting awe-inspiring photos and videos from the inside of barreling waves, has died at the age of 44 after a surfing accident in Indonesia. (Dr. John Jones via AP)
Mikala Jones dies in surfing accident
White Sox slugger Luis Robert Jr. out of All-Star Game due to calf tightness

American League's Luis Robert, Jr., hits during the first round of the MLB All-Star baseball Home Run Derby in Seattle, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Ted Warren)
American League's Luis Robert, Jr., hits during the first round of the MLB All-Star baseball Home Run Derby in Seattle, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Ted Warren)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
American League's Luis Robert Jr., of the Chicago White Sox, hits in the semifinal round during the MLB All-Star baseball Home Run Derby in Seattle, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
American League's Luis Robert Jr., of the Chicago White Sox, hits in the semifinal round during the MLB All-Star baseball Home Run Derby in Seattle, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
American League's Luis Robert Jr., of the Chicago White Sox, takes a break in the semifinal round during the MLB All-Star baseball Home Run Derby in Seattle, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
American League's Luis Robert Jr., of the Chicago White Sox, takes a break in the semifinal round during the MLB All-Star baseball Home Run Derby in Seattle, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
American League's Luis Robert Jr., of the Chicago White Sox, greets Randy Arozarena, of the Tampa Bay Rays, as Arozarena advances to the semifinal round during the MLB All-Star baseball Home Run Derby in Seattle, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
American League's Luis Robert Jr., of the Chicago White Sox, greets Randy Arozarena, of the Tampa Bay Rays, as Arozarena advances to the semifinal round during the MLB All-Star baseball Home Run Derby in Seattle, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
American League's Luis Robert Jr., of the Chicago White Sox, reacts during the first round of the the MLB All-Star baseball Home Run Derby in Seattle, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
American League's Luis Robert Jr., of the Chicago White Sox, reacts during the first round of the the MLB All-Star baseball Home Run Derby in Seattle, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
SEATTLE (AP) — Chicago White Sox slugger Luis Robert Jr. will not play in the All-Star Game on Tuesday night after feeling tightness in his right calf during the Home Run Derby.

The White Sox said that Robert underwent an MRI in Seattle and is listed as day-to-day. The team said Robert felt the tightness in the calf during the opening round and will not play in the All-Star Game as a precaution. Robert will be evaluated before the White Sox restart the season on Friday in Atlanta.

Robert was the No. 1 seed in the Home Run Derby and beat Baltimore’s Adley Rutschman 28-27 in the opening round. Robert lost to Tampa Bay’s Randy Arozarena in the semifinals 35-22.

Other news
FILE -A Bally Sports sign hangs in a dugout before the start of a spring training baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Houston Astros Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Jupiter, Fla. Major League Baseball says teams have collected 94% of the money they have been owed by Diamond Sports. The company owns 19 networks under the Bally Sports banner and has been in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in Texas since March. MLB took over rights to San Diego Padres telecasts on May 31 after a rights payment was missed.(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
MLB says teams have gotten 94% of money owed to them by Diamond Sports
Major League Baseball says teams have collected 94% of the money they have been owed by Diamond Sports.
FILE - A radar device is mounted on the roof behind home plate at PeoplesBank Park during the third inning of the Atlantic League All-Star minor league baseball game in York, Pa., July 10, 2019. Major League Baseball started experimenting with robots calling balls and strikes in the independent Atlantic League in 2019 and used the computer at Low-A in 2021. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred praises computer challenge system over full robots
A challenge system allowing appeals to a computer appears to be Major League Baseball’s preference over a sole robot umpire.
MLB Commissioner, Robert Manfred, speaks during a press conference during a workout day ahead of the MLB London Series Match between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs at the London Stadium, London, Friday June 23, 2023. (Zac Goodwin/PA via AP)
Atlanta’s Truist Park and Chicago’s Wrigley Field under consideration for MLB All-Star Games
The Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs are under consideration for upcoming All-Star Games. Next year’s game is scheduled for the Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Field in Arlington, and the 2026 game will be at Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park.
FILE - A rain-covered MLB logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers, Oct. 23, 2018, in Boston. Seventeen former Major League Baseball scouts who say they were discriminated against because of their age sued the league, its teams and Commissioner Rob Manfred on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
MLB experimenting with pearl white baseballs to rid sticky stuff problem
Pristine white baseballs that would not require rubbing are under consideration by Major League Baseball as a way to solve the issue of pitchers using sticky substances for better grip.

This was Robert’s first All-Star Game selection. He is hitting .271 with 26 homers and 51 RBIs this season for the White Sox.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports