Luis Suárez, only Spanish man to win Ballon d’Or, has died

FILE - Hunter Biden talks with guests before President Joe Biden offers a toast during a State Dinner for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, June 22, 2023. The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department's handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Hunter Biden
FILE - Daniel Banyai, the owner of Slate Ridge Vermont, speaks to supporters, April 17, 2021, in West Pawlet, Vt., during a Second Amendment Day Picnic at the unpermitted gun range and firearms training center. A judge on Thursday, July 6, 2023, ordered Banyai arrested until he proves that parts of the 30-acre facility has been removed or demolished. (AP Photo/Wilson Ring, File)
Slate Ridge
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the early morning hours of Monday, April 24, 2023, near Washtucna, Wash. A solar storm forecast for Thursday, July 13, is expected to give skygazers in more than a dozen American states a chance to glimpse the Northern Lights. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Northern Lights
FILE - This photo, taken in New York on July 5, 2023, show the logo for Meta's new app Threads, right, and that of Twitter. In a cease-and-desist letter earlier this week, Twitter threatened legal action against Instagram parent company Meta over the new text-based app, Threads. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Twitter and Threads
FILE - A gay Pride rainbow flag flies with the U.S. flag in front of the Asbury United Methodist Church in Prairie Village, Kan., on Friday, April 19, 2019. As of June 2023, more than 6,000 United Methodist congregations — a fifth of the U.S. total — have now received permission to leave the denomination amid a schism over theology and the role of LGBTQ people in the nation's second-largest Protestant denomination. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
United Methodist congregations
Sports

Luis Suárez, only Spanish man to win Ballon d’Or, has died

FILE - Inter Milan's former player Luis Suarez of Spain prior the start of the Uefa Champions League first knockout round, second leg soccer match against Ajax at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, March 14, 2006. Luis Suárez Miramontes, the so-called "Golden Galician" who is the only Spanish man to win soccer's most prestigious individual award, the Ballon d'Or, has died, according to former club Inter Milan. He was 88. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)

FILE - Inter Milan’s former player Luis Suarez of Spain prior the start of the Uefa Champions League first knockout round, second leg soccer match against Ajax at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, March 14, 2006. Luis Suárez Miramontes, the so-called “Golden Galician” who is the only Spanish man to win soccer’s most prestigious individual award, the Ballon d’Or, has died, according to former club Inter Milan. He was 88. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Luis Suárez Miramontes, the so-called “Golden Galician” who is the only Spanish man to win soccer’s most prestigious individual award, the Ballon d’Or, has died, according to former club Inter Milan. He was 88.

Inter did not indicate the cause of Suárez’s death when announcing his passing on Sunday.

Although born in the northwest Spanish region of Galicia, the midfielder won the bulk of his trophies in Italy with Inter, including the European Cup in 1964 and 1965 and three Italian league titles. Suárez moved to Inter from Barcelona after winning two Spanish league titles.

Other news
FILE - Peter Nero, leader of the Philly Pops, smiles during a sound check on a stage at the foot of the Philadelphia Museum of Art steps, Monday, July 4, 2005, in Philadelphia, as he and other artists prepare to give a free concert with Elton John to celebrate America's Independence and to raise awareness of HIV/AIDS. Nero, a Grammy-winning pianist who interpreted pop songs through classical and jazz forms and served as the Philly Pops' conductor for more than three decades, died Thursday, July 6, 2023. He was 89. (AP Poto/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Peter Nero, a Grammy-winning pianist and ex-conductor of the Philly Pops, dies at 89
Peter Nero, a Grammy-winning pianist who interpreted pop songs through classical and jazz forms and served as the Philly Pops’ conductor for more than three decades, has died.
Marc Leishman, left, of Ripper GC and captain Cameron Smith of Ripper GC wait on the first green during the second round of LIV Golf London at the Centurion Club on Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Hemel Hempstead, England. (Photo by Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via AP)
Smith overcomes shaky start to lead LIV Golf in England
Cameron Smith is one round away from winning for the first time in 10 months. Smith had a pair of bogeys at the start of his round in LIV Golf-London.
Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico steers his car during the qualifying session at the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Saturday, July 8, 2023. The British Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday. (Christian Bruna/Pool photo via AP)
Sergio Pérez’s poor run in qualifying continues at British Grand Prix
Sergio Pérez has the quickest car in Formula One. He can’t make it count in qualifying. Pérez hasn’t qualified in the top 10 for five grands prix in a row after placing 16th in qualifying for the British Grand Prix and said he was struggling on cold tires.
Denmark's Mads Pedersen, left, sprints ahead of Belgium's Jasper Philipsen, right, to win during the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 201 kilometers (125 miles) with start in Libourne and finish in Limoges, France, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Pedersen wins Tour de France mass sprint after Cavendish crashes; Vingegaard keeps yellow jersey
Former world champion Mads Pedersen has claimed a second career stage win at the Tour de France with a big burst of power to win a mass sprint.

“Sadly his greatest and most successful period came when he was no longer a Barca player,” Barcelona’s website noted.

Suárez won the Ballon d’Or in 1960 and was runner-up in 1961 and 1964. He played on Spain’s team that won the 1964 European Championship, its first major title.

After retiring in 1973, Suárez had three spells coaching Inter. He also managed Spain’s national side from 1988-91.

Suárez downplayed his Ballon d’Or, a trophy that eluded subsequent Spanish superstars including Andres Iniesta, Xavi Hernandez and Raul Gonzalez.

“So much depends on the era you find yourself living in,” Suárez told FIFA’s website. “You need the slice of luck that comes when another great player of your time doesn’t perform quite so well. There have been truly great players who have never won that award. It’s not that big a deal.”

Real Madrid forward Alfredo di Stefano, who won the award in 1957 and 1959, was born in Argentina.

Spanish midfielder Alexia Putellas has won the women’s Ballon d’Or twice.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports