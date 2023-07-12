President Joe Biden looks to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he speaks during an event with G-7 leaders on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, to announce a joint declaration of support for Ukraine. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
NATO and Ukraine
The Quirky Pet owner Cindra Conison, right, and her husband Richard Sheir leave their shop on Monday night, July 10, 2023, in downtown Montpelier, Vt. (Jeb Wallace-Brodeur/The Times Argus via AP)
Northeast flood recovery
FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar was stabbed Sunday, July 9, 2023, in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. It’s the second time the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Details of Larry Nassar stabbing emerge
The first anniversary image released Wednesday, July 12, 2023, by Space Telescope Science Institute Office of Public Outreach, shows NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope displaying a star birth like it’s never been seen before, full of detailed, impressionistic texture. The subject is the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex, the closest star-forming region to Earth. (NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Klaus Pon via AP)
Dramatic space telescope photos
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in action against Madison Keys of the US during the women's singles match on day ten of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Wimbledon
Entertainment

Music streams for 2023 hit 1 trillion in record time. Latin and K-pop artists are big reasons why

FILE - Bad Bunny speaks at the Sony Pictures Entertainment presentation at CinemaCon 2022 in Las Vegas on April 25, 2022. The global music industry surpassed one trillion streams in a calendar year, Luminate's 2023 Midyear Report has found. Global streams are also up 30.8 percent from last year, reflective of an increasingly international music marketplace. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

FILE - Bad Bunny speaks at the Sony Pictures Entertainment presentation at CinemaCon 2022 in Las Vegas on April 25, 2022. The global music industry surpassed one trillion streams in a calendar year, Luminate’s 2023 Midyear Report has found. Global streams are also up 30.8 percent from last year, reflective of an increasingly international music marketplace. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

By MARIA SHERMAN
 
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Is non-English language music the future of the music business? Perhaps.

The global music industry surpassed 1 trillion streams at the fastest pace, ever, in a calendar year, Luminate’s 2023 Midyear Report has found. The number was reached in three months, a full month faster than 2022.

Global streams are also up 30.8% from last year, reflective of an increasingly international music marketplace.

Other news
FILE - Sky Ferreira attends the premiere of "Mistress America" during the Sundance NEXT FEST at The Theatre at Ace Hotel, Aug. 7, 2015, in Los Angeles. On July 8 and 9, 2023, at the Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, the enigmatic popstar Ferreira emerged on stage like no time had passed. (Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP, File)
Review: Sky Ferreira makes a joyful return to the stage and offers an alternative kind of pop career
For two nights at the Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, the enigmatic pop star Sky Ferreira emerged on stage like no time had passed.
This cover image released by Sony Music Latin/Duars Entertainment shows "Playa Saturno" by Rauw Alejandro. (Sony Music Latin/Duars Entertainment via AP)
Review: On ‘Playa Saturno,’ Rauw Alejando’s futuristic reggaeton reaches new heights
Puerto Rican musician Rauw Alejandro has always had his eye on the future — taking familiar genres and contorting them into something novel.
This cover image released by Flatiron Books shows "Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS," a 544-page, glossy oral history of the world's biggest boy band. (Flatiron Books via AP)
Review: ‘Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS’ gives singular access to the world’s biggest band
“Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS” is a 544-page, glossy oral history of the world’s biggest boy band by Myeongseok Kang and BTS for Flatiron Books.
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour in Glendale, Ariz., on March 17, 2023. Swift released "Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)." Swift re-recorded her sophomore country album, “Speak Now,” and has 22 songs, including six that were written during the album’s original era, but not recorded until recently. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ is here. Here’s how to reconsider Taylor Swift’s transformative album
Taylor Swift’s re-recording of “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” is the third album in Swift’s plans to re-record her first six, after her catalog was purchased by music manager Scooter Braun.

Additionally, Luminate found that two in five — or 40% — of U.S. music listeners enjoy music in a non-English language. And a whopping 69% of U.S. music listeners enjoy music from artists originating outside of the U.S.

According to the report, Spanish, French, Japanese, Korean, Italian, German, and Arabic are the most popular languages for non-Anglophonic music among U.S. music listeners, with Latin genres and K-pop leading the charge.

“Specifically, our streaming data shows that Spanish and Korean language music are the most popular when taking a look at the top 10,000 most streamed songs (audio and video combined) during the first half of 2023,” says Jaime Marconette, Luminate’s senior director of music insights and industry relations.

“Furthermore, Spanish-language music’s share of that top 10,000 has grown 3.6% since 2021, while English-language music’s share has dropped 4.2% in that same time,” he says.

That is reflected in Luminate’s 2023 Midyear Top Albums chart, where Bad Bunny ‘s spring 2022 album “Un Verano Sin Ti” still breaks the top 10 a year later (the chart factors in a combination of album sales, on-demand audio/visual sales, and digital track sales). When “top albums” are defined by physical and digital sales exclusively, K-pop dominates, taking up six of the top 10 spots.

“K-pop fans are, unsurprisingly, some of the most enthusiastic fans across physical formats,” Marconette says.

Luminate found that K-pop fans are 69% more likely to purchase vinyl and 46% more likely to purchase CDs than the average U.S. music listener in the next 12 months. One in four K-pop fans has purchased a cassette in the last 12 months.