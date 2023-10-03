Burnley strikes late to beat Luton 2-1 and get its 1st Premier League win of the season
Burnley’s Jacob Bruun Larsen, center, celebrates scoring against Luton Town during the English Premier League soccer match at Kenilworth Road, Luton, England, Tuesday Oct. 3, 2023. (Nigel French/PA via AP)
Luton Town’s Jacob Brown, left, and Burnley’s Charlie Taylor battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at Kenilworth Road, Luton, England, Tuesday Oct. 3, 2023. (Nigel French/PA via AP)
Burnley’s Josh Brownhill, left, and Luton Town’s Marvelous Nakamba battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at Kenilworth Road, Luton, England, Tuesday Oct. 3, 2023. (Nigel French/PA via AP)
Burnley’s Jacob Bruun Larsen, center, celebrates scoring against Luton Town during the English Premier League soccer match at Kenilworth Road, Luton, England, Tuesday Oct. 3, 2023. (Nigel French/PA via AP)
Burnley’s Jacob Bruun Larsen, center, celebrates scoring against Luton Town during the English Premier League soccer match at Kenilworth Road, Luton, England, Tuesday Oct. 3, 2023. (Nigel French/PA via AP)
Luton Town’s Jacob Brown, left, and Burnley’s Charlie Taylor battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at Kenilworth Road, Luton, England, Tuesday Oct. 3, 2023. (Nigel French/PA via AP)
Luton Town’s Jacob Brown, left, and Burnley’s Charlie Taylor battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at Kenilworth Road, Luton, England, Tuesday Oct. 3, 2023. (Nigel French/PA via AP)
Burnley’s Josh Brownhill, left, and Luton Town’s Marvelous Nakamba battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at Kenilworth Road, Luton, England, Tuesday Oct. 3, 2023. (Nigel French/PA via AP)
Burnley’s Josh Brownhill, left, and Luton Town’s Marvelous Nakamba battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at Kenilworth Road, Luton, England, Tuesday Oct. 3, 2023. (Nigel French/PA via AP)
LUTON, England (AP) — Jacob Bruun Larsen’s dramatic winner snatched Burnley its first Premier League win of the season with a 2-1 victory at Luton on Tuesday.
The Dane’s goal-of-the-season contender came after Lyle Foster’s opener had been canceled out by Hatters striker Elijah Adebayo.
Rob Edwards’ Luton side was left to rue missed chances once again as it failed to build on Saturday’s 2-1 win at Everton.
Luton searched for a second equalizer during seven added minutes but Burnley held on for the win to move up to 18th in the table.
___
AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer