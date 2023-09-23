Luton earns its first Premier League point in 1-1 draw with 10-man Wolves

LUTON, England (AP) — Luton secured its first point of the season but could only manage a 1-1 draw with 10-man Wolverhampton on Saturday in the Premier League.

Carlton Morris converted a penalty in the 65th minute after Pedro Neto had put the visitors ahead shortly after halftime at Kenilworth Road.

Wolves played a man down from the 39th minute when Jean-Ricner Bellegarde received a red card. The French midfielder was tangled up with Tom Lockyer and kicked out at the Luton center back while they were on the ground.

In the 50th, Neto beat Lockyer in a foot race to a free ball, cut in on his left and shot it past Thomas Kaminski.

Morris equalized from the spot after Joao Gomes’ handball.

Luton had lost its first four games of the season — its first-ever in the Premier League. It last played in England’s top division in 1991-92 — the year before it was rebranded as the Premier League.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer