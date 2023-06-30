FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, applauds Col. Gen. Sergei Surovikin during an awards ceremony for troops who fought in Syria, in the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 28, 2017. Russia’s president has succeeded in exiling Wagner mercenary head Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led a brief mutiny last week, but the fate of several top generals is still unclear. There were unconfirmed reports that one of them with ties to Prigozhin has been arrested and another was mysteriously absent from several events attended by President Vladimir Putin and embattled Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Sports

Collier makes go-ahead jumper in overtime, Lynx beat Storm 99-97

 
SEATTLE (AP) — Napheesa Collier made a go-ahead jumper with 1.8 seconds left in overtime and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Seattle Storm 99-97 on Thursday night to spoil Jewell Loyd’s first career 40-point game.

After Collier won a jump ball with 19 seconds left in overtime, rookie Diamond Miller made a layup to tie it at 97-all with 11.2 seconds left.

Minnesota appeared to intentionally foul Loyd — with a foul to give — but the ball bounced off her foot with 7.6 seconds left. Collier faked a handoff to Kayla McBride at the 3-point line and drove the right side of the lane for a step-back shot.

Collier finished with 31 points, eight rebounds, six blocks and five assists. It was her second straight 30-point game after scoring 33 in a 104-93 victory over Seattle on Tuesday.

McBride and Miller each scored 19 points for Minnesota (6-9). Dorka Juhasz had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Loyd made 15 of 35 field goals and 7 of 8 free throws to finish with 41 points for Seattle (4-11). Sami Whitcomb made five 3-pointers and scored 22 points, and Ezi Magbegor had 16 points and 16 rebounds.

Loyd made a contested layup with 21 seconds left in regulation to tie it at 87-all. Collier held the ball near midcourt to wind down the clock before getting into the lane, but Loyd stole it and nearly made a half-court shot at the buzzer.

